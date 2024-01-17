The Ukraine's main goal for this year, according to its Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, is to gain control of the airspace. “In 2024, of course, the priority is to get Russia out of the sky,” Kuleba said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos. “For he who controls the heavens will determine when and how the war ends.”

“We are fighting against a powerful enemy, a very great enemy that never sleeps. “It takes time,” Kuleba said. In 2022, Ukraine defeated Russia “on land” and in 2023 “on sea”. “We are fully focused on defeating them in the air in 2024,” he said at a panel discussion.

February 24th marks the second anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine. At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and its effects will be one of the main topics.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj gave a highly anticipated speech in Davos. With a view to continued Russian aggression against his country, he once again called on the West to deliver more weapons to his country. Zelensky assured that “the possible direction and timing of a new Russian aggression outside Ukraine is becoming increasingly clear.” Zelensky said Ukraine must “gain air superiority” to enable “progress on the ground.”