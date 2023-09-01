Ukraine is increasing pressure on Germany to deliver its Taurus cruise missile. After consultations with his EU colleagues in Toledo, Spain, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he had not heard “a single objective argument” from Berlin against military aid. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke of “positive feedback” for his initiative to put together a new aid package of 20 billion euros for Kiev. But where the money will come from remains controversial.

Kuleba said the Taurus cruise missiles are important in the counteroffensive against Russia. “You’re helping to end the war faster,” he emphasized after the meeting at a symbolic location: a former arms factory in the World Heritage city of Toledo, where the Spanish kings used to have their swords forged.

The federal government had recently declared that it did not see itself under pressure on the Taurus issue. Lithuania reprimanded Germany’s reluctance: “We’ve had that before,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis regretted. He was referring to the months of wrangling over the delivery of German Leopard tanks.

The EU wants to speed up the training of Ukrainian soldiers: The number of trained forces from the country should increase by the end of the year increase to 40,000. The Netherlands and Denmark are now training Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets. Kiev hopes to receive the fighter jets themselves by spring.

Borrell is also hoping for one by the end of the year Decision for a new military aid package of 20 billion euros. According to him, the money should come from the European peace fund, which Germany finances 25 percent of. According to this, the federal government would have to raise a total of five billion euros over the next four years, but could have funds for delivered weapons reimbursed in part.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) signaled approval for longer-term aid ffor Ukraine. The Europeans are thus investing in peace and doing nothing would be significantly more expensive, emphasized Baerbock.

In view of the budgetary constraints in Germany and other member states, however, this is controversialwhere the money will come from. Baerbock called it “a complex undertaking”. Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was more explicit: “One still has to discuss whether these 20 billion are really needed or how they will be settled,” he said in Toledo.