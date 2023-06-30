The 27 EU countries are preparing for a long war between Russia and Ukraine. At the EU summit that started in Brussels on Thursday, they also discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. “We have to be prepared for the fact that this can take a long time,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Brussels on the war. That is why the EU must send a signal from the summit that military, financial, political and economic aid can be sustained for a long time. Several Eastern Europeans Government leaders reiterated their call for post-war Ukraine to be quickly admitted to NATO.

The EU heads of state and government had met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was later connected. The question is still controversial whether the EU will give security guarantees to Ukraine. France and Germany had agreed to without giving details. The draft summit declaration said the EU and its members are ready to contribute to future security commitments towards Ukraine to “help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter aggression and resist attempts at destabilisation”. According to diplomats, France had the text suggested and explained that the idea was build on EU initiatives such as a fund to finance military aid to Kiev and a training mission for Ukrainian soldiers.

However, according to EU diplomats, there is resistance for two reasons: Some EU member states favor security guarantees from NATO and not from the EU. The text also raised concerns among neutral EU members. “For us, as neutral states, it is clear that we cannot give such security guarantees. Austria, Ireland, Malta and Cyprus have made it clear that they have objections,” said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on the way to the summit. The best security guarantee is Ukraine joining NATO after the war, said Latvian Prime Minister Karins.