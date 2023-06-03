Ukraine live blog: Governor: Two more killed in airstrikes in Belgorod

London: Russian forces bound in Bachmut after Wagner withdrawal +++ Selenskyj: NATO membership before the end of the war “impossible”, do not want to draw any NATO member into a war +++ Wagner boss: 99 percent of troops withdrawn from Bachmut ++ + all developments in the live blog