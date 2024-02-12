In Ukraine there is Anger at protesting Polish farmers who dumped Ukrainian grain from trucks onto the ground at a border crossing. This is vile and shameful, wrote the mayor of the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv, Andriy Sadowyj, on Telegram on Monday. “Ukrainians literally water the fields where this grain grows with their blood. Harvesting wheat in a field where a war has taken place is like the work of a deminer.” Sadowyj called the Polish farmers “pro-Russian provocateurs.”

On Sunday, video footage from a Polish farmers' association made the rounds showing protesters opening the tailgates of three Ukrainian trucks, allowing some of the grain cargo to flow out. The incident occurred on Polish territory at the Dorohusk border crossing. The Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw, Vasyl Swaritsch, called on the Polish authorities to intervene. The Polish police in the city of Chelm announced an investigation, as reported by the PAP agency.

Since last Friday, Polish farmers have been protesting across the country against EU agricultural policy, but also against the import of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine. According to Kiev, farmers again slowed down traffic at three border crossings on Monday. Depending on the crossing, they only let one to three trucks pass an hour, said Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko. Cars, buses, smaller trucks and humanitarian goods were allowed to pass.

According to information, around 1,200 trucks are already queued up on the Polish side and want to go to Ukraine. In recent months, protesting farmers and trucking companies from Poland have made work at the border crossings more difficult.