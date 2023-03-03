In a letter dated February 23, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) asked Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd to approve the sale, reports said the Swiss newspaper “Blick” on Friday.

According to the German government’s plans, the Swiss army’s 96 decommissioned Leopard-2s are to be sold back to the German manufacturer Rheinmetall. The Leopard-2 should then Fill gaps in holdings of EU and NATO countrieswho supply tanks to Ukraine.

A spokesman for the Swiss Ministry of Defense confirmed the report. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Berlin said he was initially unable to comment.

The Swiss army had begun preliminary clarifications for a sale, the report said. A military spokesman told the newspaper, that the army could do without a limited number of main battle tanks. Excluded from this is the personal use of 34 of the mothballed tanks. However, the Swiss Parliament must also agree to a sale. Defense Minister Amherd informed the German ministers of this on Thursday. Most recently, Swiss MPs had been critical of a sale.

Switzerland has 230 Leopard 2 tanks, of which 134 are in service and 96 are decommissioned. However, they were not “decommissioned”, as Kalbermatten said. According to Swiss law, only decommissioned material can be sold. Parliament decides whether material is to be decommissioned.