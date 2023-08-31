European countries bought more liquefied natural gas from Russia in the first seven months of this year than before Moscow attacked Ukraine, according to a report. From January to July, EU countries bought around 22 million cubic meters so-called LNG, according to a study published on Wednesday by the environmental organization Global Witness based on data from the raw materials analysis company Kpler. That is an increase of 40 percent compared to the same period in 2021 – before the start of the war. According to the information, a good 21 million cubic meters of LNG were imported from Russia to Europe in 2022.

For comparison: According to the Federal Network Agency, around 927.1 TWh of natural gas flowed through pipelines from Russia and CIS countries to Germany in 2021. 1 cubic meter of LNG contains about 6120 kWh. The amount imported into Germany in 2021 corresponds to around 151.5 million cubic meters of LNG.

Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in February 2022, EU countries have banned imports of coal and, with some exceptions, crude oil from Russia, and pledged to reduce imports of other fossil fuels.

It is estimated that the EU countries would have around 5.3 billion euros in the first seven months of this year issued for the liquid natural gas and thus 52 percent of Russian exports bought, the report said. 2022 followed the information 49 percent of Russian LNG exports to Europe, in 2021 it was 39 percent.

be there Spain was the second-largest customer until July with a purchase of 18 percent of all Russian LNG sales, only China buys more (20 percent). According to the information, 17 percent of the exports went to Belgium. With six LNG terminals, Spain has the most in Europe. Imported liquid gas is converted here. The gas is also transported from the LNG terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium, to Germany as well.

Global Witness’ Jonathan Noronha-Gant said: “Europe’s fossil gas-based energy system is one Climate catastrophe and a security riskwhich funds warmongering regimes and fuels deadly extreme weather.” The fact that national capitals are buying more LNG from Russia than before the war shows there is not moving fast enough to replace gas with renewable energy.