“Honestly, this is the first time I’ve heard about it,” Peskov replied when asked about the reports. “What conscription?” He doesn’t even know what it’s about.
They received new nourishment through the passing of a law in an expedited procedure, according to which convocations can also be made online in the future and personal delivery is no longer necessary. Putin signed the law into law last week. Accordingly, recruits will in future be prohibited from leaving the country as soon as they have received the call-up order electronically. Many Russians have so far avoided conscription because they remained unavailable or left the country.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Germany #Poland #Ukraine #set #Leopard #repair #center #FAZ
Leave a Reply