The Russian government has denied speculation about another wave of mobilization for the Russian offensive in Ukraine. In the Kremlin there are “no discussions about any wave of mobilization,” said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday Responding to media reports that students in Moscow and other cities have received draft orders.

“Honestly, this is the first time I’ve heard about it,” Peskov replied when asked about the reports. “What conscription?” He doesn’t even know what it’s about.

Seven months after the start of the Russian offensive in February last year, President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russians. Since then, rumors have persisted about a new wave of conscription.

They received new nourishment through the passing of a law in an expedited procedure, according to which convocations can also be made online in the future and personal delivery is no longer necessary. Putin signed the law into law last week. Accordingly, recruits will in future be prohibited from leaving the country as soon as they have received the call-up order electronically. Many Russians have so far avoided conscription because they remained unavailable or left the country.