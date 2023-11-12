Air defense officials said in Kiev on Saturday that 19 of 31 drones had been destroyed.Some regions of Ukraine reported impacts. For example, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to authorities, two drones hit a building, causing a fire and destruction. The capital Kiev also reported drone attacks that were repelled.

In the morning, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that explosions had been heard near the capital. The anti-aircraft defense was active, he said in his Telegram channel. He called on people to seek shelter in bunkers. According to initial findings, there were no injuries. The media had reported that the air alarm only went off after the sounds of explosions.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat later explained that they were ballistic missiles, which were harder to detect by radar because of their speed. According to initial findings, two Iskander-type rockets hit a field. The authorities said that five houses were damaged by the blast wave. It was the first attack of its kind in more than 50 days, they said.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian artillery also shelled residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in the afternoon. According to local authorities, one man died and two women were injured. In eastern Ukraine, Russian shelling killed a 61-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man in the city of Toretsk, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reported.