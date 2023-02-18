NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned against over-dependence of European countries on authoritarian states as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We shouldn’t make the same mistake with China”, it said in excerpts of a speech that Stoltenberg gave on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference and that was available to the AFP news agency in advance. “What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow,” it said.

According to Stoltenberg, the West should not become too dependent on imported products and raw materials, avoid exporting important technologies and “protect our critical infrastructure at home”. While trade and economic engagement should not stop in China, “our economic interests cannot outweigh our security interests.”

Stoltenberg was scheduled to take part in a discussion event in Munich on Saturday with the heads of state of Finland and Moldova and the Danish prime minister.

Beijing is looking closely at “what price” Russia will pay for invading Ukraine, the speech transcript said. The West must give Ukraine “what it needs to win and continue as a sovereign, independent nation.”