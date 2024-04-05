The Russian oil producer Lukoil wants to reduce its staff shortage with workers from Uzbekistan. According to the Uzbek Ministry for Poverty Reduction and Employment, a corresponding agreement has been signed, as it said on Friday. A “roadmap and agreement on the organized employment of Uzbek citizens to perform temporary work activities” for Lukoil in Russia has been signed. Applicants should speak Russian, have relevant qualifications and meet “other medical and labor requirements.” It did not say how many Uzbek workers might be sent.

Lukoil is Russia's second largest oil producer and owns an extensive network of gas stations and production facilities, including in Western Siberia. The company is also involved in natural gas production in Uzbekistan. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The labor shortage in Russia has been exacerbated by the recruitment of soldiers for the war in Ukraine. In addition, hundreds of thousands have left the country since the war began in February 2022. The unemployment rate is currently at a record low of 2.8 percent. The working-age population has declined, particularly in the Arctic and Far Eastern regions, where much of the country's oil and gas production is located.

The deal comes as Central Asians living in Russia face heightened suspicion and hostility following the attack on a Moscow concert hall last month. Ten suspects who have been formally taken into custody so far come from the region, most of them from Tajikistan. According to data from Tajikistan, the number of migrant workers returning home has risen sharply. Kyrgyzstan, another Central Asian country, last week urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Russia.