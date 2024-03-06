The authorities in Russia have the former world chess champion and exiled opposition figure Garry Kasparov on a terror list. His name was added to a list of “terrorists and extremists,” according to a note from Russia's financial regulator Rosfinmonitoring seen by AFP on Wednesday.

Born in 1963 in the then Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, Kasparov was one of the greatest chess players of all time before becoming a bitter opponent of President Vladimir Putin. In 2013 he left Russia for the USA, from where he continues to criticize the Russian leadership and the military offensive in Ukraine.

In 2022, Kasparov was declared a “foreign agent” in Russia, a designation for opposition figures, journalists and human rights activists that entails the strictest conditions from the authorities. Most of the opposition figures who remained in Russia are now imprisoned, the rest live in exile.

The duels between Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov, the Soviet Union's other chess grandmaster, went down in history in the 1980s. Karpov supports Putin and is now a member of the Russian Duma for the presidential party United Russia.