Belgorod has been the scene of destruction before, here on April 21, 2023, when a Russian fighter plane accidentally triggered a heavy explosion on its own territory.
Image: dpa
Makejev calls for Germany’s support for NATO membership +++ “Wagner” mercenary group wants to leave Bachmut +++ ISW: “Wagner” group weakened by battle for Bachmut +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, background information and comments on the Ukraine conflict can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #fighting #Russias #border #region #Belgorod #continues #FAZ
Leave a Reply