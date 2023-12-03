It was “a war crime,” said Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. A video was previously published on online networks that was said to show the shooting of two defenseless Ukrainian soldiers in the area around the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka.

In the short video circulating on the messaging service Telegram, two men can be seen coming out of a shelter, one with his hands raised. Shortly afterwards they lie on the ground in front of a group of soldiers. Shots then appear to be fired and smoke can be seen before the video abruptly cuts off. The recordings are undated; the AFP news agency was unable to verify the location of the recording or its authenticity.

Lubinets wrote about the recordings on Telegram: “Today a video of the execution of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered by Russian soldiers appeared online! This is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and a disregard for the international laws of war.” With this approach, Russia is “showing its terrorist face again and again.”

The Ukrainian Ombudsman emphasized that the affected Ukrainian soldiers no longer had weapons and had their hands raised. “They posed no threat whatsoever.”, he said. The Russian opponents would therefore have had to capture them and “give them the status of prisoners of war”.