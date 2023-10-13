Latvia will temporarily close two border crossings in response to Russia’s decision to restrict the entry of Ukrainian citizens. The government of the Baltic EU and NATO country decided on Thursday to close the Pededze and Vientuli checkpoints on October 16 until further notice. This is intended to prevent a “possible threat to public order and national security”.said the State Chancellery in Riga.

Russia announced last week that from October 16, Ukrainian citizens will only be allowed to enter Russia from third countries at two border crossings: through Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow and the Vientuli checkpoint. Previously, entry into Russia from Latvia was possible via seven crossings, as well as from Estonia, Finland and Norway. In total, more than 30 border crossings will be closed for Ukrainians through which they could enter Russia – mostly to get from there to their hometowns occupied by Moscow.

“We were inevitably forced to make such a decision because it was an obviously conscious decision by Russia to create not only a risk in general, but also a potentially even humanitarian crisis,” Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis told Latvian radio. Accordingly, only around 65 people per day could be processed in Vientuli, while statistically up to 600 Ukrainians could now cross the border into Russia at this point.



Kozlovskis further said he understands Ukrainians’ desire to enter Russia for various reasons. But be in this case, Latvia’s national security interests are of paramount importance. The Latvian minister justified the closure of the Pededze border crossing by saying that it could free up additional resources to protect the green border.

The Russian entry restrictions have also sparked criticism in Estonia. Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets said on the radio that Estonia would do everything in its power to help Ukrainians return to their homeland. He also promised support to neighboring Latvia.