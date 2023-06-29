The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya assumes that the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko mediated only out of self-interest in the uprising of the Wagner mercenaries in Russia has. Lukashenko did not intervene to save the face of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin or to save Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin “or to prevent a civil war in Russia,” said Tichanovskaya in an interview with the AFP news agency in Brussels.

Lukashenko Rather, he only cares about his personal survival – because he knows that he will be next if the power apparatus in Russia gets messed up, said Tichanovskaya.

That now possibly one large number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus is stationed, views the exiled opposition leader with concern. “The presence of Prigozhin himself or Wagner mercenaries on our territory represents a Threat to the people of Belarus and to our independence “, she said. In addition, this would also threaten Ukraine and its western neighbors. The Belarusian ruler has now “rapist and murderer” let into the country. Tikhanovskaya warned that Lukashenko could use the mercenaries to crack down on critics. “What are these people going to do in our country? That’s the big question,” the opposition leader said.