Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has sharply criticized Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014 and Kiev pledged continued support in the fight for the country’s territorial integrity. “Russia’s illegal annexations of Ukrainian territories are null and void,” she said in a recorded video message shown at the Crimea International Platform meeting in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Wednesday evening. She emphasized: “We want Ukraine to win this war – and achieve peace.”

The occupations are “a direct attack on the Charter of the United Nations and on international law, which we will never accept – and which will not go unpunished,” assured Baerbock. Since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, Germany has provided more than 22 billion euros in bilateral assistance. “Germany will continue this support for as long as necessary. All of us gathered at this conference will stand with you for as long as is needed.”

The Crimean meeting bears witness to “this unshakable commitment by Ukraine’s partners and friends”.

Baerbock criticized Russia for suppressing the rights and freedoms of children, women and men living in Crimea. After Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, this repression increased: the occupation authorities jailed activists and journalists for writing reports, distributing leaflets or criticizing the Russian invasion on social media.

In addition Russia has once again expanded its Russification campaignsaid Baerbock. The occupation authorities had banned the Ukrainian and Tatar languages ​​from schools across the Crimea. School children would have to sing the Russian national anthem. They are taught that Ukraine is an enemy country. Actions were directed particularly against Tartars, as the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe found out. Leading representatives of the Tatar community were arrested and Tatars were forcibly recruited into the Russian military.

Moscow has made Crimea “a launching pad for its brutal war.”, Baerbock said: Day and night, Russian missiles and drones would be fired from there at ports, roads and churches in other parts of Ukraine. Central supply lines of the Russian invasion force ran through the Crimea. And since Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it has used its planes and warships based in Crimea to block Ukrainian grain exports.