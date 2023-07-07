The US administration of President Joe Biden is considering the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine. However, he currently has no announcement to make, a White House spokesman said on Thursday when asked by a journalist. “Right now, our focus is on continuing to provide Ukraine with a wide range of ammunition,” he said. According to insiders, however, the US will announce a new aid package for Ukraine on Fridaywhich also provides for the provision of cluster munitions, reports the Reuters news agency.

Cluster munitions are rockets and bombs that burst in the air over the target, scattering or releasing many small explosive devices called submunitions. A significant percentage of their explosive devices fail to detonate, but remains on site as a dud and endangers the civilian population. That is why cluster munitions are internationally banned.

An international agreement that came into force in 2010 – the so-called Oslo Convention – prohibits the manufacture, stockpiling, use and transfer of cluster munitions. Germany signed the treaty, but neither the US nor Ukraine joined the agreement, nor did Russia and China. In the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, both warring parties use cluster munitions.