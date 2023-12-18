Several towns in the Russian Belgorod region, not far from the border with Ukraine, were hit by fighting and artillery fire on Sunday. While Russian media reported an attack by regular Ukrainian units, Ukrainian military intelligence spoke of an unexpected attack by “opponents of the Kremlin regime.” A Ukraine-based paramilitary group claimed responsibility for an attack on Russia's Belgorod region overnight.

The group classified as terrorist in Russia “Legion of Freedom of Russia” claims to have destroyed a base of Russian troops near the village of Trebreno. It is not initially reported whether soldiers were killed. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, says that Trebreno was fired upon by Ukrainian forces and that there was an “exchange of fire” on the outskirts of the village. Civilians were not injured, but three houses and power lines were damaged. An independent clarification was not possible. Belgorod is located almost 50 kilometers north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.