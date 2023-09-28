Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to prevent the evasion of sanctions against neighboring Russia. It was “good and helpful” that the Kazakh government had taken countermeasures, Scholz said on Thursday after a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Schomart Tokayev in Berlin. “This is important in view of the decision we have made.”

Exports from Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan to Russia have been in part since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine increased significantly. This raises the suspicion that companies from Western countries are trying to circumvent economic sanctions against Russia through these countries. The former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan has a 7,000 kilometer long border with Russia – the longest land border in the world.

Tokayev reiterated that his country supports the sanctions regime of the EU and other Western countries. “The German side should not be afraid that our side might do anything to circumvent the sanctions regime,” said the Kazakh president, according to the official translation.

The conversation between Tokayev and Scholz preceded a meeting between the Chancellor and the heads of state of all Central Asian states this Friday. DGermany wants to expand contacts with the countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have so far been heavily influenced by Russia. The region offers important raw materials for Germany. However, some of these states are also criticized internationally for serious human rights violations. Gas-rich Turkmenistan, for example, is considered an isolated dictatorship similar to North Korea.

Scholz is meeting the heads of state of all five Central Asian states for the first time in this format. A joint working lunch and bilateral discussions are planned.