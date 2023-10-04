the “combat potential” of the Ukrainian counteroffensive “significantly weakened”. According to Moscow’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian armed forces have Severe blows had been inflicted on the enemy, Shoigu said on Tuesday at a meeting of the military leadership in Moscow. His information could not be verified.

The minister also said that recent Ukrainian attacks in the Bakhmut and Soledar areas of the Donetsk region were successfully repelled. Ukrainian attempts to break through the Russian defense lines at Robotyne and Werbowe in the Zaporizhia region also failed, he said. Shoigu contradicted Ukrainian statements that there had been successful advances there.

The Defense Minister also emphasized that Russia has enough volunteers and contract soldiers to carry out the tasks in the war against Ukraine. Their number is now 335,000 people. In September alone, more than 50,000 citizens signed a contract for military service. Shoigu reiterated that a new mobilization was therefore not necessary.