During a surprise visit to Kiev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promised Ukraine further support in its efforts to join the military alliance. "Ukraine deserves a place in NATO," said the 64-year-old at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. With the support of NATO, it will also be able to take it over time. According to the Secretary General, the NATO countries have provided the equivalent of more than 136 billion euros in military aid since the beginning of the war. During his visit, Stoltenberg also visited the Kiev suburbs of Irpin and Bucha, which was occupied by Russian troops in spring 2022 and where the bodies of hundreds of civilians were later found.

The priority of the military alliance is to ensure that Ukraine prevails in the war against Russia, the NATO chief said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stoltenberg assured the military alliance’s help for “as long as necessary”. For his part, Zelenskyy called for his country to be invited to NATO as soon as possible. In view of the great support among the member countries for Ukraine’s accession, it was “time to make the appropriate decision”. He thanked Stoltenberg for his personal invitation to the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.