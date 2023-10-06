During his visit to Washington, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed concern about further US aid to Ukraine because of the paralysis in Congress. “I am one of the many in Germany who watched this not only with interest, but also with concern,” said Steinmeier on Friday after a meeting with US President Joe Biden, with a view to the turbulence in the wake of the removal of the Republican chairman House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

“We sensed some Tensions here in political Washington prevailed,” Steinmeier continued. He very much hopes that there will be a “solution” that will enable agreements between Biden’s Democrats and the opposition Republicans. “This of course also includes continued support for Ukraine. President Biden was confident that this would succeed.”

Steinmeier traveled to Washington on Friday for a visit that was announced at short notice and was received by President Biden at the White House. The Federal President’s trip takes place at a time great uncertainty about further US military support for Ukraine.