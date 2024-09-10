The air defense shot down more than a dozen drones in the capital and the surrounding area, said Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov. Dozens of people had to be evacuated.

According to reports, the Air traffic at three Moscow airports suspended for a time. For hours, no take-offs or landings were permitted at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, the Russian air traffic authority Rosaviatsia in Moscow announced. According to the report, operations only continued unhindered at the capital’s largest airport, Sheremetyevo. The number of flight cancellations was initially unclear. At around 8:00 a.m. (7:00 a.m. CEST), the all-clear was given, as can also be seen from data from Flightradar24. The restrictions have been lifted, it was said. According to Russian sources, more than a dozen drones were previously shot down in the Moscow region.

A 46-year-old woman was killed in Ramenskoye near the capitalwhen the eleventh and twelfth floors of a residential building caught fire after a drone attack, it was reported. There were also three injured.

Drone attacks were also reported in other parts of the country; in total, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 144 Ukrainian drones had been repelled. Governor Alexander Bogomas said 59 drones were shot down in the Bryansk border region. There were no injuries or damages. The information could not be independently verified.

There was no official statement from Ukraine at first. Kyiv describes the attacks as a response to Russian military actions since the beginning of the invasion in 2022. Russian authorities often publish only limited information about damage caused by Ukrainian attacks, according to observers.