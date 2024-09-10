The European Union has received from its allies “credible information” about Iran’s delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia “We are examining the matter with the member states and, if confirmed, this delivery would represent a significant material escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” said Peter Stano, spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in Brussels on Monday.

The Kremlin did not explicitly deny that Iran was supplying missiles to Russia. “This type of information is not always true,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow on Monday. “Iran is an important partner.” The two countries would expand their cooperation “in all possible areas, including the most sensitive ones”.