Krasnodar in Russia: The Ilski oil refinery caught fire on Thursday.
Image: dpa
Russia warns of flooding at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant +++ Ukraine shoots down its own faulty drone +++ Pistorius visits Ukrainian soldiers during training in Saxony-Anhalt +++ all developments in the live blog
