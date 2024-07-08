The Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev with rockets in several waves. According to the Ukrainian military administration, five people were killed in the attacks in Kiev and nine others were injured. A good two dozen explosions, presumably from anti-aircraft missiles, were heard in the city center, a reporter from the German Press Agency reported. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, there were falling debris in four districts and numerous emergency calls.

According to Klitschko and the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, there was also an impact in a children’s hospital. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian military fired cruise missiles and several Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles at targets in the city of three million.

There were also rocket attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, it was said. In the morning, the Russian Air Force had reportedly already fired cruise missiles at targets near the western Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr. According to its own statements, the Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down three of the four missiles. Two other ballistic missiles were not intercepted. The air defense did not provide any information about the possible target.