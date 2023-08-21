Eleven civilians were injured in artillery shelling in the city of Kupiansk in the eastern Kharkov region on Sunday, according to Ukrainian sources. Seven of them severe, Kharkov region governor Oleh Synyehubov said via Telegram. “To say that the evacuation is going well would sound like sarcasm,” says Dmytro Lutsenko, who heads a volunteer group that helps civilians flee the fighting, on TV. In the past ten days, around 600 people have been taken from the area, including more than 120 children. “The worst thing is that people have been living in this war for a long time and many are used to the shelling.” The request to leave the region could therefore become a forced evacuation, “at least for families with children and for people with restricted mobility who cannot take care of themselves”. The authorities of the region ordered the evacuation of civilians near the Kupiansk front earlier this month because of the daily Russian decision. Russia denies targeting civilians.