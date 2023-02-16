Ukrainian soldiers in the hard-fought town of Bakhmut are holding their positions, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite the “most difficult” situation on the ground. It is not without reason that the “Bakhmut Fortress” is spoken of, said Selenskyj on Wednesday in Kiev at a press conference with the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. “And our fortress lives.”

The situation in Bachmut in the east of the country is currently “the most difficult” nationwide, conceded Zelenskyj and named Wuhledar south of Bakhmut as another critical location. According to their own statements, Russian forces had advanced on both places in the Donetsk region in the past few days.

Many experts agree that conquering Bakhmut, which was badly hit by attacks, would have almost no strategic relevance for the course of the war. It would have a primarily symbolic meaning. Since January, the Russian army, supported by the notorious Wagner mercenary group, has been stepping up its seven-month tough offensive on the eastern Ukrainian city.

Fierce resistance in Bakhmut

But even the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigoshin, admitted on Tuesday that in the foreseeable future the “fierce resistance” of the Ukrainians in Bakhmut not celebrate victory.