To the first Anniversary of the annexation of the four Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk has Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin guaranteed reconstruction of the regions destroyed by the war. “Schools, hospitals, residential buildings and streets, museums and monuments” would be rebuilt and rebuilt, Putin said in a video message released by the Kremlin on Saturday. All Russian regions provided “brotherly assistance” in reconstruction.



Putin signed agreements on admission to the Russian Federation with the occupying chiefs of the four regions on September 30, 2022, in violation of international law and internationally unrecognized referendums. Ukraine continues to wage a counteroffensive to liberate the territories from Russian occupation.

“There is a lot of work ahead of us and the solution of difficult tasks“, the implementation of a major program of reconstruction and socio-economic development of our historical regions,” Putin further said in the clip. “And we will definitely achieve our goals.”

The Russian president called the annexation of the territories, which was not recognized by any country in the world, a “historic and fateful event.”. He thanked the people of the territories whose determination had made Russia even stronger. “We are one people. And together we will overcome everything, find an answer to all challenges,” Putin said.