German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reacted cautiously to the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that to suspend the last major nuclear disarmament treaty with the United States. He did not hear Putin’s speech himself, but did understand that he wanted to suspend the contract, the SPD politician told journalists during his visit to the Navy in Eckernförde. “It’s one of his usual procedures.” He didn’t want to comment any further. “All other announcements he has made are as they have been for the past few months. We focus on supporting Ukraine and do not respond to provocations or threats.”



In his address to the nation, Putin said he was suspending the New Start treaty. It limits the nuclear arsenals of both countries to 800 delivery systems and 1,550 operational warheads each. In addition, shortly before the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine he ordered, he blamed the West for the war.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag, Michael Roth, sharply criticized Putin’s announcement that he would suspend the treaty. “This is certainly a heavy blow to global hopes of at least being able to contain the danger of nuclear weapons,” said the SPD politician to the news portal t-online. With the suspension, Putin leaves it “last relevant instrument of nuclear arms control to collapse”.