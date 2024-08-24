Even one day after a Ukrainian attack, the Russian port of Kavkaz, which is important for supplies to Crimea, remains closed to ferries. According to the Ministry of Transport in Moscow on Friday, ferry traffic will resume once the clean-up work is complete. Kavkaz is located in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea with the Sea of ​​Azov. The Russian-occupied Crimea is within sight of Kavkaz, and it is one of the most important transshipment points on the Black Sea. Fuel and ammunition are transported to Crimea via the port.

The Ukrainian Navy confirmed the attack. “Another undoubtedly military target has been destroyed,” said Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk on Ukrainian television. The ferry sank and the port is currently unusable.

On Thursday, Ukraine hit a ferry loaded with 30 tank wagons. The Russian news agency RIA reported, citing emergency services, that the port infrastructure was practically undamaged. The ferry was half submerged in water. Local authorities, however, reported that the ship had sunk completely. According to the report, 17 crew members of the ferry were rescued and one was missing.

The Tass news agency reported that all port employees had been brought to safety. More than a hundred emergency personnel were involved in fighting the fire. Several Russian media published pictures and videos that allegedly show the fire and black clouds of smoke rising over Kavkaz.