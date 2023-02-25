Habeck criticizes the peace demo: “Misleading the population”

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck has sharply criticized the peace demonstration planned for this Saturday in Berlin. “Everyone who is in their right mind wants peace,” said the Green politician on Friday evening in an ARD “Focal Point”. What the left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht and the people following her wanted, to sell something as peace that an “imperialist dictator” was imposing on Europe. If that goes through, it would be an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the next few countries. “This is not peace, this is a chimera that is being built there, this is political misleading of the population”warned the Vice-Chancellor.

Wagenknecht and the feminist Alice Schwarzer called for a rally on Saturday (2 p.m.) at the Brandenburg Gate. It has the motto “Rebellion for Peace” and follows on from a joint initiative by Wagenknecht and Schwarzer. They had published a “Manifesto for Peace”, which is the subject of controversial debate. In the paper, they warn of an escalation in the Ukraine war, call for compromises “on both sides” and call on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to “stop the escalation of arms deliveries” and “lead a strong alliance for one ceasefire and for peace negotiations”.

Habeck was ambivalent about China’s proposals for an end to the war. The position paper presented on Friday was “also blind”, because it does not distinguish between victims and perpetrators. But it could also be seen as an attempt by China to influence Russia. Then the advance would be welcome and an important contribution. In the paper, Beijing demands, among other things, a general ceasefire and dialogue – and warns against the use of nuclear weapons.