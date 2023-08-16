A container ship managed by the German company Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) left the port of Odessa for Istanbul. The “Joseph Schulte” is the first freighter to use the “temporary corridor set up for civilian ships” to leave the port of Odessa. The ship has been stuck in the Ukrainian port city since February 23, 2022 – the beginning of the Russian invasion. BSM announced that it belonged to a Chinese bank and the Hamburg company Bernhard Schulte. The ship will pass through the sovereign waters of Ukraine, Romania and Turkey. BSM is grateful to the various parties involved for enabling the ship’s safe passage.

Less than a week ago, Ukraine opened sea lanes to merchant ships from several Black Sea ports, despite Russia’s announcement that it would target any ship originating from Ukraine or bound for Ukraine in the Black Sea once the agreement on exporting Ukrainian grain expired. In mid-July, Moscow withdrew from the grain agreement that had allowed Ukraine to transport grain across the Black Sea despite the war.