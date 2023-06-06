Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) in Oslo in early June
Image: EPA
Wagner group apparently arrests Russian brigade commander +++ Selenskyj: “Russia will lose this war” +++ Kiev: Almost every second air raid shelter unusable +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, backgrounds and comments can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Baerbock #person #responsible #dam #destruction #FAZ
Leave a Reply