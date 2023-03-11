Several prominent Russian opposition figures have written to the EU Commission demanding that the oligarch Mikhail Fridman and other businessmen be removed from Brussels’ sanctions list. The political director of the anti-Kremlin team Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov, published the October letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. At the same time, he spoke of a “serious political error”. The aim was to bring about a split in the Russian elites. “I was wrong,” said Volkov. He announced that his public socio-political work would be suspended.

Volkov is the most prominent face of the Navalny team working abroad. The petition to Borrell was made public for Fridman, his business partner Pyotr Aven and others by the former editor-in-chief of the dissolved radio station Echo Moskvy, which was critical of the Kremlin, Alexey Venediktov. Other prominent members of the opposition also signed letters to Borrell asking him to remove Fridman, who was involved in civil society projects in Ukraine, from the list. Fridman and Awen are the founders of the Alfa Group, one of the largest financial and industrial groups in Russia.

According to a report by the independent Internet portal Meduza, which is banned in Russia, Venediktov informed the public about the unusual solidarity with Fridman after Navalnyj’s team, including Volkov, had presented the respected journalist as for sale. Venediktov denied having received millions for himself from the city of Moscow.

Venediktov’s publication has now led to Volkov also resigning from his position as head of Navalnyj’s anti-corruption foundation. Volkov publicly apologized to Navalny and the entire team for signing the letter on his own in October. Volkov has long publicly kept lists of influential Russians for their support of Putin’s war and is calling for sanctions against them.

A spokesman for the EU Commission did not want to confirm on Friday that Foreign Affairs Commissioner Borrell had received such a letter. In principle, one does not comment on the process in which sanctions are prepared or adjusted. It was said that this was a matter for the EU states, which were holding confidential talks about it. One of the aims of the EU sanctions is to get oligarchs to put pressure on Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.