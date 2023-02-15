Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has justified Russia’s withdrawal from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with its alleged increasing political bias. “Individual judgments of the court – ECtHR – were openly political in nature,” Putin said on Tuesday at the Russian Judges’ Day, according to the Interfax news agency. Recently, this has taken on an “intolerable character”. “In any event, bias and bias, however justified, are absolutely unacceptable to any justice system,” he said.

Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe months ago over its war of aggression against Ukraine. As a result, the largest country in the world in terms of area is no longer a member of the European Convention on Human Rights, which the Court of Justice ensures compliance with. However, several thousand lawsuits against Moscow are still pending at the Human Rights Court. Moscow has already announced that it will not abide by the verdicts.

Withdrawal should have no impact on Russia’s citizens

In the past, the court has sentenced Russia to pay damages in numerous cases for violating human and civil rights. In particular, judgments on the Yukos Group or the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, who were awarded compensation payments by Strasbourg, caused anger in Moscow. In both cases, the ECtHR found a politically motivated judgment by Russian courts.



According to Putin, Russia’s withdrawal from the ECtHR will not result in a worsening of the legal situation for Russian citizens. Critics, on the other hand, have complained that repressive laws have been significantly tightened since the invasion of Ukraine around a year ago. Since then, opponents of war in particular have been subject to draconian punishments.