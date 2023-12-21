The close ties between the two countries have continued even after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. Mishustin's two-day visit to China came two months after one of what has become rare Foreign trips by Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he met his Chinese counterpart Xi in Beijing. Mishustin reportedly said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday that relations between Moscow and Beijing had now reached an “all-time high.”
China is Russia's largest trading partner. Chinese customs data shows that trade between the two countries last year a record volume of 190 billion dollars reached. Western states have China for theirs According to its own statements, it criticized its neutral stance on the war in Ukraine. Beijing refuses to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Russian #combat #drones #repelled #FAZ
Leave a Reply