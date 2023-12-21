Chinese leader Xi Jinping has described the close ties between his country and Russia as a “strategic decision” by both sides. This is based on the “fundamental interests of both peoples,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his visit to Beijing on Wednesday, according to AFP. Both countries should deepen cooperation in economics, trade, energy, connectivity and other areas, Xi said.

The close ties between the two countries have continued even after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. Mishustin's two-day visit to China came two months after one of what has become rare Foreign trips by Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he met his Chinese counterpart Xi in Beijing. Mishustin reportedly said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday that relations between Moscow and Beijing had now reached an “all-time high.”

China is Russia's largest trading partner. Chinese customs data shows that trade between the two countries last year a record volume of 190 billion dollars reached. Western states have China for theirs According to its own statements, it criticized its neutral stance on the war in Ukraine. Beijing refuses to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.