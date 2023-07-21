After dissatisfaction with the handling of state funds, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants to dismiss Minister of Culture Olexander Tkachenko. Zelenskyi said in his evening video address on Thursday that he had asked Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal to consider replacing Tkachenko. Previously, Ukrainian media reported that the culture minister wants to spend 500 million hryvnia (around 12 million euros) for the completion of a national museumwhich commemorates the Ukrainian victims of the Holodomor genocide in the 1930s.

“In times of war like this, the main focus of government, and therefore of government resources, should be on defense”, criticized Zelenskyj. Of course, museums and other cultural areas are important, he emphasized, “but right now we have other priorities”. After around 17 months of Russian war of aggression, Ukrainian society understands that savings are currently being made on things that are not urgently needed. Zelenskyj also instructed the government to develop alternative financing options for cultural and other projects.