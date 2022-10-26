Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the Russian airstrikes as an unprecedented attack on his country’s energy supply. “Russian terrorists have created such difficult conditions for our energy workers that nobody in Europe has ever seen or experienced anything like it,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Wednesday. Once again he warned of impending power cuts across the country and called on the population to save energy.

In addition, he criticized what he said was insufficient implementation of the grain agreement. Russia continues to impede the export of Ukrainian food by sea. The 44-year-old complained that 175 ships were stuck in traffic waiting to be cleared. “It is evident that Russia intends to exacerbate the global food crisis once again in order to bring back the threat of starvation.” He urged the international community to increase pressure on Moscow.

Selenskyj’s words were probably also aimed at governments in Africa, which Ukraine is now increasingly trying to win. “It is very important that on this continent, where the influence of the Kremlin is traditionally strong, they hear the Ukrainian position and know the full truth about what is really happening,” he stressed.

Selenskyj had previously received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the first head of state from Africa since the outbreak of the war. Embaló said he had brought an offer of talks from Vladimir Putin, whom he had met in the Kremlin the day before. However, Moscow has not yet confirmed the offer.