Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine live blog: Zelenskyj: 2000 towns and villages still have to be liberated

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in World Europe
0

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ukraine-liveticker-selenskyj-noch-2000-staedte-und-doerfer-muessen-muessen-befreit- werden-18134628.html


President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video conference during the 68th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly November 21, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Image: dpa

Secret service investigates the headquarters of the Orthodox Church in Kyiv +++ London: attack on the port shows the vulnerability of the Russian fleet +++ Kyiv calls on residents of Cherson to move to “safe regions” +++ all developments in the live blog.