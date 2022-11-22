Ukraine live blog: Zelenskyj: 2000 towns and villages still have to be liberated



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video conference during the 68th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly November 21, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

Secret service investigates the headquarters of the Orthodox Church in Kyiv +++ London: attack on the port shows the vulnerability of the Russian fleet +++ Kyiv calls on residents of Cherson to move to “safe regions” +++ all developments in the live blog.