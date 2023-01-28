Ukraine live blog: UNHCR: Russia disregards child protection



Kyiv: A teacher reads stories to children living underground in Kyiv’s metro stations to protect them from Russian missile attacks.

Image: dpa



UN refugee agency: Naturalization and adoption of Ukrainian children in Russia not legal +++ Selenskyj: Situation in Bachmut and Wuhledar “extremely tense” +++ Pistorius: 100 billion special assets for the Bundeswehr are not enough +++ all developments in the live blog.