Saturday, January 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine live blog: UNHCR: Russia disregards child protection

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in World Europe
0

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ukraine-liveticker-unhcr-russia-missacht-kinderschutz-18495964.html


Kyiv: A teacher reads stories to children living underground in Kyiv’s metro stations to protect them from Russian missile attacks.
Image: dpa

UN refugee agency: Naturalization and adoption of Ukrainian children in Russia not legal +++ Selenskyj: Situation in Bachmut and Wuhledar “extremely tense” +++ Pistorius: 100 billion special assets for the Bundeswehr are not enough +++ all developments in the live blog.