Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has placed the Ukraine war in a series of international conflicts and criticized the global security architecture as inadequate overall. There are currently headlines about conflicts in the Balkans, around Taiwan and the Caucasus, which is a factor. “The global security architecture didn’t work,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Wednesday. Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder received special criticism for his trip to Moscow.

Once again Zelenskyy accused Russia of its war of aggression to violate international law. The problem is that the world has long let Russia get away with these violations – be it the annexation of Crimea or the downing of a Boeing over the Donbass. The war in Ukraine shows how fragile freedom is. It can “only be protected by collective action, and in order for this to work in the long term, an effective global security architecture is required that ensures that no state can ever again use terror against another state,” Zelenskyj demanded.

At the same time, he accused Russia of only pretending to be willing to negotiate. If Russia were really interested in a peaceful solution to the conflict, it would not now be massing further reserves in southern Ukraine. In this context, Selenskyj criticized Gerhard Schröder, who after his trip to Moscow had portrayed Russia as willing to negotiate. “It’s just disgusting when former leaders of powerful states with European values ​​work for Russia that fights against those values”Zelenskyy said.