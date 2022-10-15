An oil depot in the Russian border region of Belgorod caught fire after bombing on Saturday. “We’re being shot at again. One of the shells hit the oil depot in the Belgorod region,” said local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The emergency services are on site, there is “no risk” that the fire will spread, it said. A photo released by the governor showed flames and plumes of black smoke billowing over a building. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The state news agency Tass quoted a source from the emergency services, according to which the depot is located in the village of Razumnoye near the city of Belgorod. Last week Russia reported increased attacks in the border area with Ukraine. The Belgorod region was particularly affected. On Friday, a power plant was hit in the region’s capital of the same name, causing power outages.

Supplies for the Russian troops are running through the big city, which should conquer the Donbass. The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is also frequently shelled from the Belgorod region. Therefore, in recent months there have been several explosions in ammunition or fuel depots, which were more or less clearly caused by Ukrainian attacks. Most recently, a rocket part caused damage to a residential building in Belgorod on Thursday. It could also have been the remains of a Russian anti-aircraft missile. Russia has repeatedly blamed Ukraine for destruction in the Belgorod region.