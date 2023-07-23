The Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral in Odessa was badly damaged in Russian attacks.
Image: AP
Cameraman injured by Russian cluster munitions in Ukraine +++ Explosions in Crimea +++ Vehicle traffic restored on Crimean bridge +++ Zelenskyy: Crimean bridge must be destroyed +++ all developments in the liveblog.
