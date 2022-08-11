Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced further massive support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian war of aggression. Russia’s war continues to demand “that we make far-reaching decisions to support Ukraine in its fight for independence,” said the SPD politician on Thursday at his first summer press conference in front of capital journalists in Berlin. The government is doing this through a “massive break with previous practice by supplying weapons, very, very many, very far-reaching, very efficient. And we will continue to do so in the near future.”

Scholz was initially not specific when it came to the question of future arms deliveries. He called the war the greatest challenge at the moment and emphasized: "We support Ukraine financially and we have prepared for the fact that what is connected with this war will affect the whole world, but of course also Europe and our country." One thing is certain for the chancellor that there is one End of the war only with the consent of Ukraine could give. Ultimately, only the Ukrainian president, parliament and people can decide on what terms the conflict can be resolved. In this respect, this rules out a dictated peace by Russia. Scholz emphasized: "It mustn't work and it won't work, I'm quite sure of it." At the same time, the question of reconstruction, which will cost billions, is already posed. When asked if he would support Russian President Vladimir Putin's accountability for war crimes in Ukraine, Scholz said he was "very convinced that we also have to take every measure to solve all these crimes." ". Germany help with its possibilities. "It will all be cleared up. And we will investigate all things that we can determine specifically. "The Ukrainian authorities would be supported in the investigation.

Scholz has also against a ban on tourist visas for Russians pronounced. “This is Putin’s war, and that’s why I have a hard time with this idea,” Scholz told journalists in Berlin on Thursday. Scholz referred to the “very far-reaching sanctions” against Russia because of the war against Ukraine. According to Scholz, it would weaken the effectiveness of the sanctions “if they were directed against everyone, including the innocent”. The governments of Estonia and Finland had called on other European countries to ban tourist visas for Russians.