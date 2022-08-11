Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on residents of Russian-occupied territories to resist. They should send information about the enemy or collaborators to the Ukrainian armed forces through secure channels, Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. The head of state also expressed the expectation that the Russian occupiers would soon flee. “You already feel that the time has come to flee from Kherson and in general from the south of our country. There will come a time when they will flee the Kharkiv region, Donbass and Crimea.”

Zelenskyy recalled the explosions at a Russian airbase on the Crimean peninsula on Tuesday. There, nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in one fell swoop. According to unofficial information, partisans loyal to Ukraine played a role in this. There are reports from other occupied areas of attacks on Ukrainians who are collaborating with the Russian occupying power.

The President announced retaliation for Russian airstrikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region, which killed 13 civilians on Wednesday night. How long the war will last depends on Russian losses. “The higher the casualties of the occupiers, the faster we can liberate our country,” he said. This in turn depends on foreign military aid to Ukraine. The more decisive it is, the sooner Ukraine and Europe can live in peace again.