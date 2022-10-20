The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy underlined the importance of information and knowledge in the fight for peace and freedom in a video address at the Frankfurt Book Fair. In Europe, many public figures continued to encourage understanding Russia and ignoring the terrorist policies of states like Iran. “How can this happen?” asked the President – and immediately followed: “The only answer is a lack of knowledge.”

Ignorant people are easier to manipulate. It is therefore all the more important that people are informed “about the terror that Russia has brought to Ukraine”. Zelenskyj called on the industry to write, publish and distribute books “about those who weaken Europe”. According to the Book Fair, Wednesday’s speech, held in Ukrainian, was recorded. He spoke at the invitation of the Book Fair and the European Publishers Association.

Zelenskyy further said that two countries that are normally represented at the world’s largest book fair were missing this year: Russia and Iran. “They are less present in the cultural sphere and at the same time more present where everything is destroyed.” Instead of exporting culture, they exported death.

Addressing the several hundred listeners in the Harmony Hall of the Fair-Congress Center, he said: “I invite you all to Ukraine. Publishers, authors, business and public figures, educators and journalists. Everyone,” said Zelenskyy. “Look at what our people are going through. what we have achieved What threats are we still facing? Experience it and tell about it.”