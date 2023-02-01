Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sees increasing mistrust of Germany in Europe because of the federal government’s Ukraine policy. “I would say that a year ago there was still a lot of trust in Germany from many other countries,” Morawiecki told the “Bild” newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday evening. “Now this pendulum has swung in the direction of distrust, especially within the family of the Central and Eastern European countries and also of the members of the European Union.” Germany could support Ukraine significantly more.
Morawiecki also expressed skepticism about talks with the Kremlin boss. “I think it’s wrong because it only gives Putin oxygen and does nothing. Putin actually achieves his goals with such talks, because he shows the rest of the world and his own people: “Look, I’m in high demand, everyone wants to talk to me, everything depends on me.” In the debate about Western fighter jets Morawiecki showed up to Ukraine open to delivery of F16 aircraft. “If this were a NATO-wide decision, I would be in favor of deploying these fighter jets.”
