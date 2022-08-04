The human rights organization Amnesty International accuses the Ukrainian army of endangering civilians with its warfare. In repelling the Russian invasion, which has been going on for more than five months, the Ukrainians built Military bases, for example, in populated residential areas – including in schools and hospitals – or used weapon systems there, according to an Amnesty report published on Thursday.

However, martial law requires parties to a conflict to place military objects as far away from civilian facilities as possible, the organization warned. But Amnesty also emphasized: “At the same time, the Ukrainian violations in no way justify the many indiscriminate strikes by the Russian military with civilian casualties that we have documented in recent months.”

While the report was extensively discussed by the Russian media loyal to the Kremlin, it became apparent Kyiv outraged. The Ukrainian PPresidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak accused Amnesty of involvement in a Russian propaganda campaign, with which the western arms deliveries should be stopped. “The only danger for Ukrainians is the Russian army of executioners and rapists coming to Ukraine and committing genocide,” Podoliak wrote on Twitter. He also pointed out that residents from cities close to the front were being evacuated again and again – precisely because the lives of the civilian population were a priority for Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression at the end of February have been repeated Cases of the most serious crimes against civilians publicly, for which Ukraine – but also large parts of the international community – hold Russia responsible. The most shocking cases include the discovery of hundreds of bodies in the Kiev suburb of Bucha and a rocket attack that hit fleeing Ukrainians in the eastern city of Kramatorsk in April.